Is Rami Malek OK?

Rachel Bilson and Rami Malek went to high school together, apparently , but only one of them wants people to know about that.



On Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast—a huge pass for me, personally—Bilson revealed that Malek asked her to scrub a photo of them in high school together from the internet. She posted it back in 2019, when he was up for the Oscar, post-Bohemian Rhapsody. On Instagram, Bilson claims Malek reached out and wrote: “I would really appreciate if you take that down. I’m a really private person.” Later, she then alleges that she learned from his stylist that “he didn’t like the picture of himself,” to which she responded: “We were 16!”



She continues:

“I removed it, and I even wrote to him a really nice message like, ‘I’m so sorry! Go get the Oscar! You’re doing amazing.’ And I never heard anything back, which is fine. I was super bummed because he was so nice, and we were good friends. I’m a big fan of not taking yourself seriously, especially at that level of fame and talent. But look, he wants to be super respected. It’s his thing, so I respected it. I took it down. I was just a little bummed at how it was handled.”

It’s two years later now, so I’m giving this entire debacle my big, red “NOT NEWS” stamp. Good luck to both of them!

On social media Tuesday, Ariana Grande revealed that she would join The Voice for season 21, replacing Nick Jonas on the judging panel. In response to the news, Twitter went predictably wild, with many asking why the singer could possibly make such a drastic pivot so early in her career.



Hear me out, and I say this with as much sincerity as I can muster: the Venn diagram of Gwen Stefani and Ariana Grande’s careers is a flat circle, so this new venture makes perfect sense to me. Not a joke, just a fact!

Oh no, they didn’t get a better makeup artist for Hilary Duff in the final season of Younger. I’m going to miss this stupid show!