R. Kelly’s live-in 24-year-old girlfriend Joycelyn Savage is speaking out against the R&B singer in multiple Instagram posts, with longer explanations in a paid post on Patreon, the site where people can directly support artists in their creations. Savage now says she’s one of Kelly’s “victims.”



Kelly has denied all claims of abuse made against him. In a statement to Variety, Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, denied Savage’s claims. Here is his statement to Variety in full:



“It is unfortunate that Jocelyn now seeks to make money by exploiting her long time, loving relationship with Robert. Obviously if she were to tell the truth no one would pay so she has, unfortunately, chosen to regurgitate the stories and lies told by others for her own personal profit. We know the real facts, and it was not until the money ran out that she decided anything was wrong. Hopefully people will see it for the obvious profiteering it is.”

On Friday, Savage returned to Instagram with a post captioned “I’m sorry.” Savage had previously called her live-in relationship with Kelly and his other girlfriend Azriel Clary as completely consensual and denied that the pair were brainwashed by Kelly.

On Saturday, Savage posted again on Instagram, this time with a video. The video uses Lizzo’s song “Truth Hurts,” with the iconic piano opener playing as “THIS IS MY STORY” and “HE ALWAYS HATED THE TRUTH” in white text pops up on a black background. This is where she announced her move to Patreon. “Things I am going to reveal that was sweared not to see the day of light — by NDA. I am risking my life for many others,” Savage wrote.

In the posts on Patreon, Savage describes how she first met the singer as a teenager, how their relationship changed after a few months together, multiple pregnancies, having an abortion at the singer’s home, physical abuse, and how leaving school a ffected her writing of this story. Her account is very similar to those described in the documentary series Surviving R. Kelly. (Again, Kelly has denied all allegations against him.)

Savage’s stories are deeply troubling and hard to read in full on Patreon. People and Variety have heavily excerpted her posts.

