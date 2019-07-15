R. Kelly was arrested in Chicago last Friday, and is facing a roster of charges including a 13-count federal indictment that includes child pornography, enticement of minors, and obstruction of justices charges. But there’s been some confusion about the status of two women, Jocelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, who had been living with Kelly before his arrest.

Both Savage and Clary have repeatedly said their living arrangements with Kelly are completely consensual; in an interview with Gayle King after the release of the Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly, the two women described themselves as both in a relationship with Kelly and living with him together. (Though Savage and Clary met Kelly when they were teens—19 and 17 years old, respectively—they are both now in their early twenties. Kelly is 52 years old.) Speaking to King, the women defended Kelly against their parents’ claims that the singer has brainwashed them and said they were both in love with him.

Over the weekend, the Blast reported that Savage and Clary were kicked out of their residence at the Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago and told to find another place to stay as federal agents seized the room. In a video obtained by TMZ and published in the early hours on Monday, Clary and Savage say they are still at “the Trump” and reiterate that they are staying with Kelly by choice; Clary claims they are free to come and go whenever they like. Savage says her parents are aware of her location.

“We’ve been here at the Trump, we’ve been here for years,” Clary says. “We move freely, we come and go freely, we actually just stepped out this morning and nobody said anything to us, no one stopped us, no one harassed us or anything like that.”

Meanwhile, Kelly, who faces two separate federal indictments in Chicago and New York, remained in federal custody over the weekend, according to the AP. A hearing on Monday will also “determine if a federal judge will rule Tuesday on Kelly’s bail in both federal criminal cases,” per the news outlet.