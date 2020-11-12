PSA: Darren Criss Is NOT Gay

Image : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

The celebrities are bored. Coronavirus is everywhere. No one is putting on fancy gowns to go stand on red carpets unless you are a celebrity who attended the CMAs, and so if you aren’t, maybe you’re making like Kevin McHale, who played Artie on Glee and is now responding to “viral Twitter prompts” because what else is there to do?



Advertisement

The “viral” prompt, posed by CNN’s Nathan McDermott (who?), asks the simple question “what is something that ISN’T gay but still FEELS gay to you?” This is a new and spicy riff on yet anOTHER viral tweet prompt that asks the same question, but about racist things, and that thread is much more interesting and funny to me, but that’s not what I’m talking about today. I am talking about Kevin McHale from Glee responding to a tweet from a CNN man about Darren Criss seeming gay, but not actually being gay.

Advertisement

I’m not going to comment on whether or not Darren Criss “feels” gay to me, because it’s simply not my place. I will say that the most stressful part about Darren Criss’s entire existence is the fact that he became famous-ish by doing that Harry Potter thing; personally he is famous to me for being from San Francisco, and for the fact that I was today years old when I realized he did not attend the same high school as my ex. Anyway! There you go. Darren Criss isn’t gay, but he SEEMS gay. Think that through. Or don’t! [Just Jared]

Uh oh, oh no, help. BLACKPINK is in trouble for touching a baby panda? This happened a while ago, if you count last week as “a while ago,” but last week doesn’t count as anything really, so you get this news NOW.

This little angel (the panda) is named Fu Bao, he’s the first one to be born in South Korea, and a lot of people weren’t thrilled that the girl group touched an endangered species like that, so just how about we all leave them alone, thanks. [New York Times]

Advertisement

Cardi B is very sorry for offending people with her Reebok ad. [ Page Six

is very sorry for offending people with her Reebok ad. [ Good luck and godpseed to Sinead O’Connor, who is beginning a year-long treatment program for addiction and trauma. [ The Guardian