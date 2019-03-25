Image: Getty

The Daily Mail says that Will and Kate have considered legal action over newspaper reports suggesting that she has had a falling out with someone named Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley—another member of their rural “turnip toff” circle in Norfolk. Finally, we’re getting the good stuff!

As you may remember, Will and Kate have a second home in rural Norfolk, Anmer Hall, courtesy of the Queen. Hence the “turnip toff” scene, which is the context of this latest development. This latest round of royal drama began with a story from The Sun, blaring that Kate had fallen out with her “best friend” turned “rural rival” and was insisting that William ice out both Rose and Rose’s husband, whose name is David Rocksavage. (I’m never going to judge another historical romance hero’s name again.)

Said Dan Wootten for the Sun:

Last week it emerged that the Duchess of Cambridge views Rose Hanbury as a “rural rival” while at home in Sandringham, Norfolk. Now we have learned the falling out between Kate, 37, and her ex-close pal — who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley — is much worse than first thought. Prince William has even stepped in to try to broker peace because he and Kate have enjoyed double dates with 35-year-old Rose and her posh husband David Rock­savage — who at 58 is 23 years his wife’s senior — as the royal heir gets on with him.

But no go, according to the Sun, citing an unnamed source: “It is well known that Kate and Rose have had a terrible falling out. They used to be close but that is not the case any more.” Wootten claimed that “The fall-out has rocked the North Norfolk set, dubbed the ‘turnip toffs’ after Kate and Wills moved to Anmer Hall.”

Feuds blossoming like tulips, as far as the eye can see! The turnip toffs are being ROCKED! Not that this is surprising news, because I’ve read enough Regency romance novels to believe firmly that there’s only one thing happening in those aristocratic country houses, and that’s massive interpersonal drama at all hours of the day and night.

Not so fast, however, says the Daily Mail. Columnist Richard Kay has thrown himself into the fray with a firm debunking:

I am told the rumours of a falling out between these two attractive young women are false. I can also reveal both sides have considered legal action but, because none of the reports have been able to offer any evidence about what the so-called dispute is about, they have chosen to ignore it.

Kay says that while they do socialize as part of the same basic circles, the couples aren’t even that close: “According to an authoritative family source, the two couples have been to each other’s homes only three times.”

Perhaps there’s something more nefarious afoot! “In fact, gossip started doing the rounds at smart dinner parties late last year. Quite why is still a mystery, but there have been some malevolent undertones to it,” Kay continued. “There has been talk that the rumours were got up to damage Kate. So what is going on?” Again: Drama! Because aristocrats have nothing better to do, bless their hearts! And the tabs are gonna tab.

Clearly the real story here is that royal feuds make incredible copy, but Meghan has dipped out for maternity leave. So—whatever the truth of the matter—the British media is down a cast member and the Marchioness of Cholmondeley has been cast for a multi-episode cameo in the meantime.