Since Americans care so little for the goings-on of the monarchy across the pond, it may have escaped your notice that a royal baby entered the world this week. But if you managed to catch the news Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan now have a child called Archie, also know that Prince Harry’s new title is Daddy.



Harry took his first trip as a father to the Netherlands for the official countdown to the Invictus Games. While there he rode a bike wearing a windbreaker that had the words “I Am Daddy” superimposed over text reading “Invictus Family Daddy.”

Wearing a free windbreaker he got from a work event is the most dad thing Harry could possibly do, but I’ve never been one to complain about a ginger daddy so carry on.

Jessie J knows her tattoo is misspelled, okay. She recently posted a photo to Instagram revealing ink reading “Don’t loose who you are in the blur of the stars,” an unfortunate variation on her own song lyric.

As someone who receives actual hate mail each time I misspell a word on the internet, I feel for her. But as someone who likes an interesting sentence, I have to say I enjoy the line more as a warning: Don’t set yourself free in star blur. That solid advice could have saved George Clooney and Sandra Bullock a lot of headache in the very long space movie they did.



