Prince Harry Has Identified the Problem In His Life and Surprise, It's Being a Royal

Image : Valerie Macon ( Getty Images )

The canon of bad pop culture dads has a new inductee. Move over Goku, because Prince Charles, bad dad to Princes William and Harry, has finally and officially been outed as a shitty parent by his youngest son. Harry had a quick chat over on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast about the “genetic pain and suffering” inflicted on him by his father—but that it was all part of a terrible royal cycle . “He treated me the way he was treated,” he said.

Advertisement

“I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically,” Harry said.

Harry said that as he grew older he was able to “piece together” that certain things had happened in his father’s life and as a result, his father had turned around and done the same to him. Was this an epiphany or did Harry just watch the last few seasons of The Crown? Regardless of how he came to this realization, Harry has now discovered generational trauma and claims that he intends to do better for his own children. Harry also attributed his move to the U.S. as part of his larger plan to improve his own mental health and create a better future for his family. “He’s treated me the way he was treated, so how can I change that for my own kids,” the Prince pondered on the podcast.

Harry also spoke at length about his mother and how seeing the way she was treated by the press, Charles, and the rest of the royal family also traumatized him and made him question at an early age if he could ever have a wife and children of his own.

This revelation—that Harry blames the the intergenerational disaster that is Windsor family life for just about everything that’s gone wrong—feels long overdue, and yet it’s still a shock to see a member of the royal family take such a drastic turn toward revealing honesty. What else is going on in that palace? [BBC]

Chrissy Teigen will no longer be selling her line of cookware exclusively at Target stores. But Target didn’t dump her because she’s incapable of keeping her innermost thoughts to herself—it was a mutual breakup that was allegedly all planned out before Teigen got called out for being an enormous asshole to Courtney Stodden. [TMZ]

Advertisement