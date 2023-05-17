Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; and her mother Doria Ragland were in a more than two-hour “near catastrophic car chase” on Tuesday night in New York City.

“Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” Harry’s spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday, via Reuters. “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD [New York Police Department] officers.”

Advertisement

It’s a haunting parallel. Relentless and intrusive paparazzi pursuits are, of course, also what lead up to the death of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. In August 1997, Diana died from injuries she sustained from a car crash when her driver was speeding away from paparazzi in Paris. Her partner, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul died in the crash as well. Harry was 12 when his mother died and has cited the tragedy as part of his motivation for holding the media accountable for its recklessness.

This is not the only scary incident the couple has dealt with this week. TMZ reported on Wednesday that the couple’s security team in Montecito, Calif., detained a 29-year-old at the mansion entrance. The man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor stalking and released on bail, according to TMZ. In December 2020, yet another man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing on the property.

30% Off Bestway SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub Just relax

This hot tub uses 120 bubble jets to create the frothiest tub around, has impressive strength and durability, is really easy to set up, and even has a timer to allow it to turn on just as you get home from work. Buy for $371 from Amazon Advertisement

Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson said that the couple knows that “being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”

The spokesperson suggested that the images should not be bought or shared, considering they almost led to injury and possible death of people in and outside of the vehicle. “Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Of course, we will not be sharing the images.