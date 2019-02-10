Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran, Together At Last

Two great Jezebel characters, united at last in a common purpose: Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran.

The pair have released a video on the Sussex Royal instagram account to mark World Mental Health Day, CNN reported. It follows on the heels of a PSA released earlier this week to launch a campaign by Public Health England in conjunction with the NHS, in which all four of the young royals participated. This new video is also a PSA, but a comedy sketch. You see, Sheeran arrives for a meeting with Prince Harry—who greets him with, “It’s like looking in a mirror”—under the misapprehension that he has been approached to write a song raising awareness about the difficulties faced by gingers.

Advertisement

“I just feel like it’s time we stood up and said, ‘We are ginger, and we are going to fight,” says Sheeran, before being corrected by Harry: “This is slightly awkward. There may have been a miscommunication — this is about World Mental Health Day?” The important takeaway here is that even Prince Harry enjoys clowning Ed Sheeran, bless his heart.

Image : Sussex Royal

Unfortunately the video does not speak to whether the “God Save the Queen” doorbell featured in the teaser is real or a joke. Even better, the Daily Mail did some sleuthing that suggests the video was actually filmed at Princess Eugenie’s place, the Beatrix Potter-sounding “Ivy Cottage” on the grounds of Kensington Palace. Anyone with further information about the royals’ casual use of “God Save the Queen,” be it as doorbells, cell phone ringtones, karaoke favorites, please get in touch.