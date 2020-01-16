Pope Francis Appoints a Woman to High-Ranking Vatican Role

Image : Getty

Pope Francis has appointed a woman to a high ranking post within the Vatican’s diplomatic division. Is this his way of apologizing for slapping that lady on New Year’s Eve? Seems like someone is pretty transparently just trying to worm his way back into heaven, if you ask me.



CNN reports that the pope has assigned an Italian lawyer named Francesca Di Giovanni to serve as the undersecretary in the Section for Relations with States, which handles the Holy See’s political and diplomatic activity. As she told Vatican News,

[...]it’s the first time a woman has had a managerial position in the Secretariat of State. The Holy Father has made an unprecedented decision, certainly, which, beyond myself personally, represents an indication of an attention towards women. But the responsibility is connected to the job, rather than to the fact of being a woman.

Asked how a woman in particular can contribute to the field, Di Giovanni responded that as the pope himself pointed out, “women are givers and mediators of peace and should be fully included in decision-making processes.” She added,

“A woman may have certain aptitudes for finding commonalities, healing relationships with unity at heart. I hope that my being a woman might reflect itself positively in this task, even if they are gifts that I certainly find in my male colleagues as well.”

That’s right: Women should hold important posts because of our innate abilities as nurturers! It’s about time we get a lady around to burp the other bureaucrats and ease flaring tempers with fresh baked brownies. Godspeed to Di Giovanni, who will surely have her work cut out for her.