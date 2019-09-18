Image: via Getty

In 1998, Tommy Lee’s penis became quite famous after it starred in a sex tape with Pamela Anderson. I was only nine years old then, and ignorant of its alleged eight-inch existence. Unfortunately, now I am an adult, Lee’s penis (or some approximation of it) is back in the news, and there is no escape.

According to Page Six, Lee put up an Instagram post on Wednesday that certainly seemed to show his dick. In it, wife Brittany Furlan Lee says, “Um, you guys, I think something’s wrong with Instagram,” whereupon a very realistic-looking penis pops up. Lee captioned the post, “These new Instagram filters are finally gettin wood … I mean GOOD!!!!!! they finally gave me my own filter!”

Here....it is....if you must.

A rep for Lee told the tabloid that the image was an Instagram filter, which Lee reiterated in an Instagram story. I will add that after watching this story, the penis does in fact look two-dimensional, if authentically veiny. Anyway, now we’ve all seen it, unless you were smart enough to skip the Instagram video and maybe this blog post altogether. [Page Six]

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting a new Baldwin, following a miscarriage this past spring. Hilaria announced the news in an Instagram post:

The couple have four children together, plus Alec’s got daughter Ireland Baldwin with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Ireland, coincidentally, owned her dad to hell at his extremely horrifying Comedy Central roast that aired over the weekend, laying into him for being an absentee dad and also for leaving her that voicemail calling her a “rude, thoughtless, little pig”...when she was only 11. I guess he’s making up for lost time? [Entertainment Weekly]