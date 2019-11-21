Pissi Myles Is the Political Correspondent We Need

Between covering the impeachment hearings in a red latex dress and interviewing Kamala Harris about Transgender Day of Remembrance at Wednesday night’s Democratic debates, it’s been a busy couple of weeks for Happs News correspondent Pissi Myles. But I, for one, am glad she’s representing the people at these events among the hoards of media elite.



At the debate, Myles brought some much-needed glamour and some much-needed attention to the Transgender Day of Remembrance, which wasn’t mentioned in the questions posed to candidates. Myles asked Harris if she was aware that November 20 is the day set aside to memorialize those killed as a result of transphobia.

“I’ve worked on these issue for years. I brought people from around the country to San Francisco to teach them how to defeat the trans panic defense,” Harris said. “I have a long history of working on this. Black trans women are under attack, they are being hunted. We have to address this in a very real way.”

Pissi also made a new friend.

Image : Getty

And perhaps a new enemy.

Let Pissi Myles moderate December’s PBS debate, you cowards!