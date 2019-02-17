Screenshot: Phoebe Bridgers Instagram

Days after the New York Times reported that musician Ryan Adams allegedly pursued women, including fellow musician Phoebe Bridgers, for sex with promises of career advancement, Bridgers has commented on the story via an Instagram post.



The post thanks friends who supported her and validated her lived experience with assurances that “what had happened was fucked up and wrong.” She also points out “Ryan had a network too. Friends, bands, people he worked with. None of them held him accountable,” noting that “He couldn’t have done this without them.”



As Maria Sherman wrote earlier in the week, this isn’t the first time Adams has been accused of the type of behavior detailed in the Times piece, though it is the most extensive. Bridgers wrote a song about it. Mandy Moore has alluded to it in interviews. There must have been talk among people close to the situation. Good on Bridgers for preemptively shutting down the chorus of “I didn’t know” that often follows in the wake of a story like this:

“Guys, if your friend is acting fucked up, call them out,” Bridgers wrote. “If they’re actually your friend, they’ll listen. That’s the way this all gets better.”

