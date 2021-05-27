Pete Davidson Is Totally Going to Quit SNL (Probably)

Image : Getty ( Getty Images )

In a new roundtable with t he Hollywood Reporter, Pete Davidson had some very interesting things to say about his future on SNL.

Speaking to THR alongside actors like Ted Danson, Ed Helms, Lamorne Morris, and Ben Platt, Davidson was asked about how he feels about doing a run on SNL like Kenan Thompson, who’s had the gig for 18 seasons. His response? “Yeah, I’m good. I’m surprised I made it to seven. I’m ready to hang up the jersey. Kenan’s like fuckin’ Karl Malone out there.

Rumors have been bubbling up for some time that Davidson was considering an exit from the somehow-still-on variety show, as well as speculation that Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, and Aidy Bryant would be leaving the show based on a season finale cold open in which they starred together and McKinnon teared up. In 2020, Davidson made some overt comments about his distaste for certain jokes on the show, telling Charlamagne: “I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it.” He also skipped a taping of the show that same week, as well as the afterparty at L’Avenue at Saks.



Musing on his past comments, he told THR:

“I was in a really different place a year or two ago, and I’m not exactly proud of how I handled or was handling things a few years ago. Looking back on it, you’re like, ‘Oh, come on, dude,’ but luckily a pandemic happened, and I got kicked in the balls and had to sit with all of my immature, irrational decisions.’”

