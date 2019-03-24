Image: Getty

PETA recently purchased enough shares in Levi Strauss & Co.’s $623 million initial public offering to entitle the organization to speak up at shareholder meetings about the brand’s use of leather.



According to Business of Fashion, PETA “purchased the minimum number of shares needed to be able to submit shareholder resolutions and speak at Levi’s annual meetings.”

That means the animal-rights group will be able to get in front of decision-makers within the company to try and convince them to replace the branded cowhide patches on the back of their jeans with vegan leather:

“PETA is heading to Levi’s boardroom to urge the company to stop peddling these patches, which cause cows immense pain and suffering,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement.



PETA has pulled this before with Canada Goose, the company that makes all the coats I can’t afford worn by New Yorkers much cooler and richer than me. In 2017, PETA announced plans to invest in the company ahead of its IPO in order to discourage the use of fur and feathers in its coats.