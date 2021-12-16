The Peloton and Chris Noth saga continues and it’s only getting worse. On the heels of Noth facing sexual assault allegations from two women, Peloton is distancing themselves from the actor and says they will no longer be promoting their ad featuring him.



Advertisement

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Peloton told Jezebel via email:

“Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously. We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts.”

Earlier in the day, the tweet featuring the now-viral commercial featuring Noth and Peloton instructor Jess King had been deleted. The tweet appeared to have been deleted shortly after an explosive report in The Hollywood Reporter shared that two women, who go by the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily, alleged that Noth had assaulted them in 2004 and 2015, respectively.

One of the women claimed she met Noth at the firm she worked at upon moving to Hollywood at 22 in 2004. He allegedly invited her to his home in West Hollywood to use his pool and, while there, began to rape her. The woman said the rape caused her to bleed and prompted her friend to go with her to the hospital to get stitches. While there, she recalls telling the staff she’d been assaulted but hadn’t disclosed who did it.

G/O Media may get a commission 98% off StackSocial 2022 Art of Drawing Bundle Learn to Draw for Less

Take advantage of this deal and get 108 lessons spread across 11 courses and over 25 hours and improve your drawing skills, starting today! $30 at StackSocial

The other woman said she met Noth at a nightclub in 2015 and went to dinner with him. Afterwards, she went to his apartment and claims he kept trying to make out with her “and then the next thing I knew, he pulled down his pants and he was standing in front of me. ... He was having sex with me from the back in a chair.”

Noth told THR in a statement that “the accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false” and insisted that “no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.”

Advertisement

“The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women,” he said.

Since THR’s reporting and Peloton’s withdrawal of the ad on social, many have spoken out and some even shared other problematic anecdotes about Noth. One writer for Thrillist tweeted of Noth:

“he once approached a friend (we were 19) and very blatantly asked to have sexy facetimes with her, in exchange for dinners. She said ‘no, I’m 19 and have a boyfriend,’ he said, ‘no one will have to know.’ this was in the middle of the day in downtown manhattan, he smelled bad.”

Advertisement

Another person shared that it was “common knowledge” on New York University’s campus that “if you were a good looking freshman girl and bumped into chris noth you could reasonably expect an invitation back to his apartment.”