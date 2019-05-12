Image: Getty

Peggy Lipton, star of The Mod Squad and Twin Peaks, has died at 72.



Lipton’s daughters, Kidada and Rashida Jones, released a statement on May 11 announcing that their mother died from cancer:

“She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side,” Lipton’s daughters said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. “We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her.”

Just 21 years old when she became a pop culture icon for her role as hippie cop Julie Barnes on The Mod Squad, Lipton also had chart-topping hits with covers of “Stoney End” and “Lu” by Laura Nyro and “Wear Your Love Like Heaven” by Donovan.

After marrying Quincy Jones in 1974, Lipton stepped away from her career to focus on raising her daughters. She returned to television in 1989 to take on the role of Norma Jennings, a former town beauty queen turned diner owner, on Twin Peaks. She also starred in the recent Twin Peaks revival.