The 4th of July this year coincides with Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, and frankly, we are super grateful for that. It’s a great excuse to distract ourselves from what’s been happening in this gun-saturated country for like 15 minutes and stare, instead, at beautiful (or at least interesting?), meticulously crafted clothes we could absolutely never wear or afford.



The usual suspects are dolling up the runway this year, including Dior, Chanel, Schiaparelli, Iris Van Herpen, Azzedine Alaia and more. Some designers and celebrities really brought it; others confused us but at least tried hard; and some of these looks, frankly, are just personal injury lawsuits waiting to happen.

While observing these eye-popping, avant-garde confections, we like to imagine how they might translate to regular store shelves or mainstream trends—because one definitely cannot enter a party in a five-foot wide thorny headdress without putting someone’s eye out.



Without further ado, check out the latest dispatch from Paris. (We’ll be adding images throughout the week as the shows go on.) Bon Visionnage!