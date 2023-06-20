Advertisement
Advertisement

Mills first came forward and began firing off dozens of outraged tweets per day at the New Orleans Pelicans star about two weeks ago, after Williamson and his girlfriend, Instagram model Ahkeema, announced their pregnancy. For several consecutive days, Mills subjected Williamson to what one civil rights lawyer characterized as harassment, posting invasive details about Williamson and her alleged relationship with him, body-shaming and mocking him, slut-shaming and mocking his girlfriend, and claiming their relationship wasn’t over.

Some of the screenshots Mills, an OnlyFans model, posted heavily suggest the two shared a paid sexual relationship, as Williamson appears to ask her how much she expects him to pay her per month. And while Mills is claiming Williamson was unfaithful to her, Williamson hasn’t spoken on the matter at all. So it really isn’t clear whether both understood their relationship—whatever its nature—as exclusive.

Despite being very publicly threatened with a sex crime, Williamson hasn’t received a whole lot of (or really any) public support from his employer. Instead, rumors are circulating that not only is the Pelicans organization considering trading its young star, but that “higher-ups” at the organization find the varying revelations about Williamson’s conduct off-putting.

Advertisement

To put things in perspective, Williamson is a 22-year-old who—like all NBA stars—came into massive amounts of money seemingly overnight. It’s not that wild or unexpected for him to have consensual sex with an OnlyFans model, and he hardly deserves to be harassed, publicly humiliated, and threatened with a sex crime. But his team seems to be turning on him rather than supporting him, so maybe there’s more to the story than we know.