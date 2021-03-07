One Son of Mumford & Sons Appears to Be a Far-Right Sympathizer

Photo : Larry Busacca ( Getty Images )

A member of the somehow still-existing band Mumford & Sons has pulled the ol’ tweet and delete on a post praising far-right provocateur Andy Ngo for his new book Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Plan to Destroy Democracy.

Nearly every bit of viral Twitter drama or celebrity gossip sounds like Mad Libs to me lately, but this especially. It is only in this particular “timeline”—the worst one, as we love to say online—that Winston Marshall, the band’s guitarist, and Ngo have anything to do with each other.

In any case, I’m here to report the terrible news that they do: On Sunday morning, Marshall tweeted out a photo of Ngo’s “important” book (his words), calling him a “brave man” for publishing it. To be clear, Marshall was calling Ngo “brave” for downplaying the murders of Trayvon Martin and Heather Heyer, and insisting that the Proud Boys are merely a harmless “pro-Trump fraternity.” By Sunday evening, following swift backlash, Marshall had deleted the tweet.

Advertisement

Some fellow right-wingers have already expressed performative incredulity that the left would continue its so-called “ cancel ” spree unabated , which they would argue has claimed enough victims this week as it is. But even if “cancel culture” were a real thing, it hardly seems to apply here since no one has listened to Mumford & Sons since 2012. Please don’t fact check me on this!

Self-professed Harry Styles fan girl Miley Cyrus posted a series of black- and- white photographs to Instagram on Sunday evening that she says were taken by Styles:



Apparently Cyrus has been particularly explicit about her Styles fandom as of late: Recently, the singer scooped up the Ultimate Guide to Harry Styles magazine, tweeting that she was “adding it to [her] HS collection immediately.” And in December, Cyrus picked Styles over Bieber in a would-you-rather question about whom she’d rather kiss. “He’s looking really good,” Cyrus told the UK’s Heart Radio. “ I’m into the fishnets. And we have very similar tastes. I think sharing a closet, sharing a life together, it just makes sense.”

Advertisement

Of course, Styles has been linked to Olivia Wilde, and we love it, so it seems safe to assume that Cyrus’s relationship to Styles will remain platonic for the foreseeable future.