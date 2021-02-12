Britney Spears's Dad Will Continue to Be Her Co-Conservator

Image : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Despite the growing popularity of the #FreeBritney movement, Britney Spears’s father Jamie Spears will remain her co-conservator, a judge ruled Thursday. As Page Six reports, lawyers for Britney filed a petition to have Jamie removed, which was deemed “unclear and ambiguous.”

Britney’s lawyer, Samuel Ingham III, said it is “no secret” that Britney “does not want her father as co-conservator,” adding that “Mr. Spears should not retain the ability to pull the plug and hand the investments to somebody else. He agreed to work with Bessemer and I think that they should be able to work together to figure this out.” Apparently not?

There are additional court dates scheduled for March 17 and April 27. Let’s see what happens! [Page Six]

The Bachelor’s Rachael Kirkconnell, from the Matt Jones season, has apologized for her past racism after photos surfaced of her at a plantation-themed party. “While there have been rumors circulating, there have also been truths that have come to light that I need to address. I hear you, and I’m here to say I was wrong,” she wrote on Instagram. “At one point, I didn’t recognize how offensive and racist my actions were, but that doesn’t excuse them. My age or when it happened does not excuse anything. They are not acceptable or okay in any sense. I was ignorant, but my ignorance was racist. I am sorry to the communities and individuals that my actions harmed and offended. I am ashamed about my lack of education, but it is no one’s responsibility to educate me. I am learning and will continue to learn how to be antiracist, because it’s important to speak up in the moment and not after you’re called out. If you are a person who doesn’t understand the offense in question, I urge you to learn from my mistakes and encourage you to use them as a teachable moment.”



She continued: “Racial progress and unity are impossible without (white) accountability, and I deserve to be held accountable for my actions. I will never grow unless I recognize what I have done is wrong. I don’t think one apology means that I deserve your forgiveness, but rather I hope I can earn your forgiveness through my future actions.”

As far as apologies go, this is a pretty good one? She should give Morgan Wallen some lessons.

Other women of The Bachelor season shared a statement: “We are the women of ‘Bachelor’ Season 25. Twenty-five women who identify as BIPOC were cast on this historic season that was meant to represent change. We are deeply disappointed and want to make it clear that we denounce any defense of racism,” it reads, according to Page Six. “Any defense of racist behavior denies the lived and continued experiences of BIPOC individuals. These experiences are not to be exploited or tokenized.”

And of course they are... it is The Bachelor, after all.