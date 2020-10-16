Oh, OK, Taryn Manning and Dancing With the Stars Have Beef?

Image : Tommaso Boddi ( Getty Images )

Hey, it’s Friday, that’s nice. Have some tea. Make a coffee. Find a biscotti, and pull up a chair for this very petite and weird beef between Taryn Manning and a television program.



Everything about this story is nice: Manning was shooting a video to promote Gita, which is a robot that “carries your stuff, so you can walk outdoors for local errands and trips instead of driving.” While shooting said video for this robot friend, Manning apparently ran her mouth about Dancing With the Stars, saying that she’d been asked to do the show “many times” but has never actually done the show, because of her personal belief that if you do Dancing With the Stars, it means you’re a has-been. I must take a moment to applaud Manning for the insight about what it means to appear on this program, because she is absolutely right.

Regardless, someone at DWTS caught wind of this slander and has hurried themselves to Page Six with a rebuttal:

“Taryn claims she’s been asked to join the cast ‘many times,’ however, we have never asked Taryn to be part of the show,” a rep for the series said. “Her representation attempted to pitch her to us a while back and we kindly passed. So her claim that she was asked to join ‘DWTS’ once, never mind many times, is completely false.” “Her thoughts that the contestants consist of ‘has-beens’ seems to be her own projection onto talent that we have asked to cast.” Past stars have included Wendy Williams, Sean Spicer, James Van Der Beek and Debbie Gibson.

I am simply screaming at the thought of Taryn Manning really wanting to be on this program, so much so that she maybe practices a r umba in her bedroom, eyes closed, dreaming of the day that Bruno Tonioli’s dulcet tones will praise her for how she just floats across the dance floor, as if she’d been training for this her entire life.

Furthermore, I’m not going to be rude here about anything that doesn’t deserve my rudeness, but Sean Spicer and pals are has-beens, even if Wendy Williams is still on television, and calls coronavirus “cornova.” Taryn Manning might be kind of fun on DWTS, but their stank asses probably won’t take her now that she’s run her mouth about how it’s a show for has-beens, all while standing next to an errand robot named Gita. She’s not wrong! Ask the robot. The robot knows. [Page Six]

And now, an inspiring story from a woman who has endured much hardship and deserves everything she can possibly do for herself, yes, you betcha: Bethenny Frankel took herself out for a margarita.



Frankel filmed her quest to make herself feel better in her Instagram story Wednesday night, hitting the mean streets of Manhattan in search of “a little spicy, a little salt.” I assume she found what she was looking for, but in case you were worried, she clarified what she was trying to do on an episode of her podcast:

“I’m trying to just make [life] a little fun and do something,” she explained. “And so I just was like, ‘Let’s put a hat on. Let’s look a little cute — not really cute, but just enough — and let me go outside and walk into Manhattan and go somewhere and have a drink.’ And I did. I just did it and I felt empowered and I’m just doing it by myself. … And it was good.”

Aren’t we all just trying to “make a little fun and do something”? Isn’t that basically what life is? Doing it by myself. Feeling empowered. It’s good. Yes, Bethenny. Get out there. Be free. [Us Weekly]

