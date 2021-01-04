Oh Good, Billy Baldwin Wants to Talk About Hilaria Baldwin!

Image : Tommaso Boddi ( Getty Images )

It was my assumption that we’d be leaving all that does not serve us in 2020 and that 2021 would start anew, but unfortunately, Hilaria Baldwin’s issues are the “gift” that keeps on giving. Her brother-in-law, Billy Baldwin, and his wife Chynna Phillips, have something to say!

If you are not sure which brother Baldwin Billy is, he is the one who starred in Backdraft and looks like a weird Xerox of his famous brother, Alec. Stephen Baldwin (not a part of this yet, but I like to be thorough), is the one whose daughter married Justin Bieber.



Moving on: “This is probably an awkward and embarrassing time for Alec and Hilaria,” Brother Baldwin said in an interview with Page Six. “I’ve been texting Alec the whole time to make sure he’s OK and if he needs anything.” Brother Baldwin’s wife, Chynna, who is the child of famous parents and was briefly famous herself, shared similar sentiments. “My family has been through this before. I was born in a fishbowl, and this kind of stuff has been happening around me since 1968,” she said. OK , thank you? I’m glad that a former member of Wilson Philips is here for Hilaria Baldwin! I’m also sure that neither Alec or Hilaria “need” anything from Billy Baldwin, since they have been weathering this particular storm in private for at least 10 years. Anyway, just a dribble of gossip for your Monday morning. That’s all! [Us Weekly]

Zach Braff has been dating (?) Florence Pugh for what feels like forever, perhaps patiently waiting for her age to catch up a little with his so that they no longer look like those age-gap love TikToks that show up every now and again on my FYP. In any case, they appear to have weathered 2020's various slings and arrows, and now Flo is 25 : ). Please enjoy these photographs of her posted to Zach Braff’s Instagram and marvel and how dewy and taut her skin looks next to his.



(Ew, ew, ew, no! Ew! Ew! But happy birthday to Florence Pugh, I guess.)

