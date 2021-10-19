At some point over the past two years, Rebel Wilson, a woman whose name isn’t but should be Renegade Philips, lost weight. A lot of people have had a lot of thoughts on this weight loss, and Rebel Wilson has heard those thoughts and concerns. “People are so obsessed with it,” she said in a recent interview. “But I get it.”



In the interview with the Daily Telegraph, Wilson said that even though 2019 was a busy year for her work-wise, the most press she’s ever gotten has been when she lost weight. But she’s not upset about it, because she sort of understands? “Oprah is one of my heroes,” Wilson said. “She’s certainly struggled with eating issues, and I would always watch her episodes when she spoke about that.”

Oprah’s publicized weight-loss journey is the gold standard for weight-loss journeys, and Wilson understands innately that part of that journey is acknowledging that you are on one in the first place. “It’s not about being a certain size or body weight or anything,” she told the Telegraph. “It’s just about loving yourself and loving the journey that you’re on. And to me, the women I think are most beautiful are those who step into their own power.”

Please remember that Wilson got her start playing a character named “Fat Amy” in Pitch Perfect and has spent the majority of her career playing roles as the default funny sidekick, and there’s a chance that even though she wasn’t saying it outright, being pigeonholed into supporting characters probably took some sort of mental toll. I believe everything Wilson is saying about her motivations to lose weight, and her journey, whatever it may be, is entirely her own. But much like Jonah Hill, who respectfully requests that everyone running their mouths about his body cease doing so at once, maybe we could extend the same politeness to everyone, including, but not limited to Rebel Wilson. [People]