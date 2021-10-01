Well, this is a bit of a pickle: Just a few days after Cheryl Burke caught a breakthrough case of covid, it seems like Jezebel’s favorite Peloton individual, Cody Rigsby, has also caught a case, for the second time this year.



He is fine, for the most part, in that his symptoms are mild and way better than they were when he got Miss Rona the first time around before he got vaccinated. That’s great news. Here’s the old pal now, telling us what’s up.

“I know what you’re thinking—Cody, you look so good for having Covid,” he said. “ That’s because I took a shower and did my hair because ain’t no way you’re plastering this video all over the internet and I’m going to look a busted mess.” As I said, he is fine! He’s just got a case.

But what’s not quite fine is whatever the hell is gonna happen on the dancing program now that one of its contestants has been temporarily eliminated by a pandemic. (“As far as my fate on Dancing With the Stars, we are still trying to figure that out right now , so please be patient with the answer .”) As this cursed thing (the pandemic) limps toward a second calendar year, it stands to reason that live TV shows like Dancing With the Stars are going to continue to run into this problem. Though I’m sure the producers have already thought about this—for one thing, they could do like the gals over at Drag Race UK did when Victoria Green got covid and had to sit out the whole season, only to return for the next season with a guaranteed spot.

Maybe that’ll work for DWTS, but also, maybe it won’t. The contestants on the program are placed solely because of their hyper-relevancy at the time, so if they decide to put Cody on for next season, he’ll have to polish those big teeth and work extra hard to stay relevant!! I’m not worried, but maybe he is? [People]

Isn’t it nice to see Britney Spears happy? Frolicking in the crystal-clear waters of wherever, celebrating the news that her father has been suspended from her conservatorship?



Thirteen years is a long-ass time to be trapped in a legal arrangement that treats you like a child , especially when you are clearly not a child, but an adult who wants to live a normal life. Good for you, miss! You’ve got a whole lot of living left to do. [People]

