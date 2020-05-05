Of Course, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis's Dystopic 'Quarantine Wine' Was Wildly Successful

Screenshot : YouTube

Last month Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis announced a new business on Instagram: Quarantine Wine, an Oregon pinot noir sold exclusively on Nocking Point Wines with proceeds going to covid-19 relief efforts. At the time, I called the venture grim, a sad reflection of the reality that celebrities can really turn grapes to gold with just a hashtag and a half baked idea. As it turns out, the combination of self-isolating people’s slow inevitable pivot to alcoholism and celebrity adoration came together perfectly for the couple and according to Kutcher and Kunis, the wine sold out in eight hours. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, the couple said that the first batch of 2000 cases sold out soon after they posted about it, and the purchases had raised “like a million dollars,” for charity.

Kutcher and Kunis rattled off the charities that have been benefiting from wine sales including Give Directly, America’s Food Fund, and Direct Relief. The wine, which I can only assume tastes okay, as there are no reviews of it on Nocking Point’s website, is still available for purchase. Or if your desire to donate doesn’t rely solely on the joy that comes from getting something in return for human decency, consider donating directly to organizations in need.