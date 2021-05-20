Obama Reportedly Called Trump a "Racist, Sexist, Pig," Along With Many Other Accurate Descriptors

Image : Jack Gruber-Poo ( Getty Images )

Presidents: They’re just like us! For example, when a motherfucker is corrupt, they’ll often say something like “That corrupt motherfucker.”



According to a new book, Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Donald Trump, author and The Atlantic staff writer Edward-Isaac Dovere claims he heard former President Barack Obama say just that, after he learned that Trump was having private little gab sessions with Russian glamour model and autocrat Vladimir Putin, even as Russia was being investigated for radicalizing America’s Baby Boomers via Facebook.

Apparently, big Democratic donors got their jollies listening to President Obama do swears about Trump:

“‘He’s a madman,’ Dovere reports Obama telling ‘big donors looking to squeeze a reaction out of him in exchange for the big checks they were writing to his foundation. ‘More often: ‘I didn’t think it would be this bad.’ Sometimes: ‘I didn’t think we’d have a racist, sexist pig.’ Depending on the outrage of the day … a passing ‘that fucking lunatic’ with a shake of his head.’”

In public, of course, Obama had the grace to follow presidential tradition and keep these opinions about his successor mostly to himself, unlike Trump, who built his campaign around racist birther conspiracies about Obama before moving onto fueling racist hatred of immigrants, the one-two punch of violent bigotry that would make him a savior to many horrible U.S. citizens.

And while, a lot of people wanted Obama—who the book apparently reports favored Trump over Ted Cruz because at least Trump is dumb and evil—to come out and call a fascist sack of shit a fascist sack of shit, it may have been worth something to leave a door open for civility to return to U.S. politics. After all, those who knew that Trump was a “racist, sexist pig” knew it long before he was elected and voted for him because of it, Obama’s public tirade would have only served to give Republicans the big, bad, cursing boogeyman they would have absolutely had a field day with.