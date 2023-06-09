O.J. Simpson—a man most famous for being acquitted of murder (or maybe being a passenger in a slow-moving vehicle after the murder)—thinks Trump should really start shutting the hell up.



“Hey Twitter world, yours truly here,” Simpson says in a video he tweeted Friday morning. He goes on to say that while “scrolling” TV he saw reports about “The Donald” admitting to having “secret” military information after leaving the White House. “I don’t know whether it’s bluster or not,” he says...but thinks maybe Trump shouldn’t be waving around or admitting to having classified documents.

Advertisement

“All I know is that cannot help him. I’m going to share some advice that I got from some of the greatest legal minds of our generation, of my lifetime, F. Lee Bailey [editor’s note: Bailey was disbarred for financial misconduct], Alan Dershowitz [editor’s note: Dershowitz is a noted friend of Jeffrey Epstein], Johnny Cohran, Bob Shapiro, the great Barry Scheck and Peter Neufeld, Malcom LaVergne in Vegas. The one thing they all told me and stressed to me: Do not talk about the case publicly. Do not do interviews about the case. The Bakers [editor’s notes: Phillip and Robert Baker of the Goldman civil suit] threatened to quit if I did that,” Simpson said. “My point is, I don’t know if Donald’s lawyers are stressing this to him. If they’re not, they should be fired and he should sue ‘em.”

Advertisement Advertisement

It’s generally the best advice you can give someone going through the legal system: Shut the hell up and only talk to your lawyers. The problem is that Trump is a Poster™️ through and through. He built his own dumb version of Twitter after he got kicked off because he missed being able to deliver all capital letter diatribes to his rabid fanbase. The man loves to post!



The former president was indicted on at least seven counts, including a charge stemming from the Espionage Act, as a part of the special counsel’s investigation into classified documents at Trump’s Florida resort, according to Jim Trusty, who until Friday morning was on Trump’s legal team.



Advertisement

The Florida indictment is truly just the latest in a string of legal investigations into the former president. The special counsel’s office is also investigating Trump’s role in the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He was indicted in New York state back in March related to bad business practices relating to the Stormy Daniels hush money payment. That made him the first ex-president to face criminal charges. The Florida indictment makes him the first former president to face federal criminal charges. On top of all of that, the Fulton County district attorney is investigating Trump and his circle’s attempts to “find” more votes in the state after he lost Georgia in the 2020 election.

So, Trump’s got a lot going on. A smarter person might listen to O.J. Simpson’s counsel (talk about a sentence I never expected to type in my life) and, you know, not willfully go around bragging about doing illegal things. On second thought...you do you, Trump! Tell us everything!