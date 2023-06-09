Advertisement
It’s generally the best advice you can give someone going through the legal system: Shut the hell up and only talk to your lawyers. The problem is that Trump is a Poster™️ through and through. He built his own dumb version of Twitter after he got kicked off because he missed being able to deliver all capital letter diatribes to his rabid fanbase. The man loves to post!

The former president was indicted on at least seven counts, including a charge stemming from the Espionage Act, as a part of the special counsel’s investigation into classified documents at Trump’s Florida resort, according to Jim Trusty, who until Friday morning was on Trump’s legal team.

The Florida indictment is truly just the latest in a string of legal investigations into the former president. The special counsel’s office is also investigating Trump’s role in the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He was indicted in New York state back in March related to bad business practices relating to the Stormy Daniels hush money payment. That made him the first ex-president to face criminal charges. The Florida indictment makes him the first former president to face federal criminal charges. On top of all of that, the Fulton County district attorney is investigating Trump and his circle’s attempts to “find” more votes in the state after he lost Georgia in the 2020 election.

So, Trump’s got a lot going on. A smarter person might listen to O.J. Simpson’s counsel (talk about a sentence I never expected to type in my life) and, you know, not willfully go around bragging about doing illegal things. On second thought...you do you, Trump! Tell us everything!