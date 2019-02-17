Image: Getty

A Brooklyn precinct commander is being investigated by the Internal Affairs Bureau for allegedly telling officers to shoot rapper 50 Cent.



Last June, Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez, commanding officer of the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park, reportedly told subordinates at a roll call that if they saw 50 Cent at a charity boxing match they should “shoot him on sight.”



The comment came on the heels of a feud between the commander and the rapper involving a nightclub called Love & Lust. The precinct had recently issued violations to the club, a favorite of 50 Cent’s, causing it to lose its liquor license. The New York Daily News ran a story claiming that the violations were in response to the club’s refusal to meet Gonzalez’s demands of “11 “free” round-trip tickets to Puerto Rico and a generator for a doctor after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.” The club’s owner is currently suing Gonzalez over the allegations.

In the days leading up to Gonzalez’s comment, 50 Cent posted his own threats on Instagram, writing “Get the strap” in regards to the article. He took the post down after Gonzalez filed a complaint, but not before many of his followers made threats of their own.

At the boxing match, audience members also yelled “Get the strap,” echoing the original Instagram post.

A representative for 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, has released the following statement:

“Mr. Jackson takes this threat very seriously and is consulting with his legal counsel regarding his options going forward,” the rep said. “He is concerned that he was not previously advised of this threat by the NYPD and even more concerned that Gonzalez continues to carry a badge and a gun.”

For his part, Gonzalez says the comment was a joke, according to the Daily News. He will be celebrating his 30th anniversary with the NYPD later this year and remains on active duty while the investigation proceeds. A departmental spokesperson for the NYPD has confirmed that “the incident is under internal review.”