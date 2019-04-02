Image: AP

Lauren Salzman—a high-ranking member of NXIVM and daughter of president and co-founder Nancy Salzman, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy last month—has pleaded guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, the New York Post reports.

According to court documents, Salzman admitted to enslaving a woman for two years, addressing the courtroom with, “I knowingly and intentionally harbored Jane Doe 4, a woman whose identity is known to me, in a room in the home in the Northern District of New York.” She added that she also “threatened to deport Jane Doe 4 back to Mexico if she did not complete labor requested by myself and others.”

Salzman also admitted to being a part of DOS, the secretive wing of NXIVM that is alleged to have been a sex “slave” cult, and told the court, “I’m very sorry for my poor decision-making and decisions that result in the harm to others and not the just victims in this case but to hundreds of members of our community and their friends and families as well.”

On March 18, Salzman entered plea negotiations alongside accountant Kathy Russell and Smallville actor Allison Mack, number two to founder Keith Raniere. Salzman faces 20 years in prison but, according to the New York Post, “prosecutors could recommend she face less time under a cooperation agreement.”

Mack, Russell and Raniere are scheduled to stand trial April 29.