Image: Getty

According to Page Six, Smallville actor Allison Mack—the NXIVM member who was arrested in May on charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy—is reportedly in plea negotiations related to her involvement with the organization, which is alleged to be an international sex cult.



She’s not the only one: two other high-ranking NXIVM members—accountant Kathy Russell and Lauren Salzman, daughter to NXIVM co-founder Nancy Salzman, who just last week pleaded guilty to conspiracy for her role there—have also entered plea negotiations. Should Mack, Russell and Salzman reach an appeal, only two NXIVM leaders will stand trial next month: founder Keith Raniere and benefactor Clare Bronfman. (Bronfman was arrested in July of last year on charges of racketeering conspiracy.)

On Monday, all of the defendants entered court to be arraigned, where Raniere pleaded not guilty to new charges of exploiting a child and possessing child pornography, ABC 7 reports.

If a plea is not reached for the three parties, all of the defendants—Mack, Russell, Salzman, Raniere and Bronfman—will head to trial April 29.