Now Harvey Weinstein Is Fighting a Law That Protects Child Sex Abuse Victims

Image : Getty

Harvey Weinstein is arguing that New York’s Child Victims Act— which extends the statute of limitations for survivors of child sexual abuse in criminal and civil cases—is unconstitutional, because of course he is.



Last December, Kaja Sokola, a model from Poland, filed a lawsuit against Weinstein saying that he sexually abused her nearly 20 years ago when she was 16.

“I originally filed my case under a pseudonym,” she said in a statement at the time . “But I cannot accept the proposed ‘global settlement’ as fair or just. There is no accountability for the perpetrators, insufficient compensation for all of the victims, and millions of dollars going to people that I believe enabled Weinstein.”

Now, Weinstein’s lawyers are saying the Child Victims Act violates the Constitution , while also claiming Sokola’s accusation is made up. According to the New York Post,

“ An indisputable timeline of events, corroborated by other evidence, will refute her claims of abuse,” Weinstein’s lawyer Imran Ansari wrote in Manhattan Supreme Court papers seeking to dismiss Sokola’s case. But Weinstein — who was sentenced to 23 years in prison for the rape and sex abuse of two women — says the suit should be tossed out anyway since “The CVA is unconstitutional,” Ansari said in the court documents.

The Child Victims Act was passed in February of 2019, after several years in limbo thanks to a few powerful opponents, the Catholic Church and the Boy Scouts of America among them.

Sokola’s lawyer, Kevin Mintzer, told the Post that “Mr. Weinstein’s claim that the Child Victims Act is unconstitutional is wrong and has already been rejected in court.

“His attack on Ms. Sokola is disgusting and has as much credibility as everything else he says: none at all. We look forward to holding him accountable in this case, as well his corporate enablers.”

Weinstein is c urrently serving a 23-year sentence in upstate New York , and still faces a criminal case in LA for allegedly raping and assaulting three women there.