Photo : Getty Images

Diddy is somehow 50 years old, and for this climactic event, he managed to pull together some of the most contentious celebrity feuds into one room to drink, party, and generally stand around ignoring each other. I mean, have you ever seen a group of men this famous, and worth this much money, with as many collective album sales, who couldn’t be less interested in standing next to each other? If you told me Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Pharrell were photoshopped into this picture... I’d absolutely believe you!



The party was mostly unremarkable, save for the massive beef-sized elephant hanging out near Jay-Z and West. Even though he previously said that West and him were “beyond friends, like literally, my brother is Kanye,” its still unclear if the Kardashian-Wests have been to the Knowles-Carters Bel Air estate for a playdate. By the blatant tension in every photograph of them from the night, I’d guess not!

I’m also curious as to what exactly some anonymous man was recording before his phone was snatched by Jay-Z. Gossip outlets and enterprising Instagram fan accounts are running with the story that the man was filming Beyoncé, but from footage of the altercation, I seriously think he was just taking a selfie! (His body language afterwards, however, is of a man who saw millions in lawsuit costs flash before his eyes.)

I’d also like to point out Beyoncé’s manic bobbing in the photo. I saw some speculation as to why she wasn’t dancing more “Beyoncé-y,” which feels like a ridiculous question once you consider her gown for the night, which is absolutely unfit for dancing! If she so much as hits a split, or drops it low, she risks full vaginal exposure! Less risky at an intimate party with close friends, but not at a function where your husband is snatching enterprising random’s phones!

Oh, and for the record, here’s some of the other famous people in attendance: Naomi Campbell, Snoop Dogg, The Weekend, Mary J. Blige, Post Malone, Usher, Fonsworth Bentley, Dre, Swiss Beatz, Wiz Kalifa, Regina King, and Kevin Hart. [Us Weekly]

Britney Spears has had it with bullies, commenters, tweeters, and Instagram users. (One could infer that this has always been the case since at least 2008, but its always good to know where the Internet collectively stands in relation to famous people!) In an Instagram post Sunday, she shared a message to her fans:



“Happy holidays friends !!!! I love sharing with you all ... but it’s been hard to keep wanting to share because people say the meanest things !!! If you don’t like a post ... just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person !!! There’s no reason to ever go out of your way to make mean comments and bully people 😢😢😢 Stay happy and nice this holiday season y’all and God Bless !!!!!”

The message, of course, was accompanied by some twirling, posing, and Britney’s skyscraper-esque Christmas tree. This dissonance, of course, is why the activity on her Instagram page—and its visibility on the internet—has increased this year. As previously reported, multiple sources have told Us Weekly that Spears plans on fighting for her kids in the coming year, after ex Kevin Federline was granted 70 percent custody following allegations of abuse and mistreatment at the hands of Spears’s father Jamie. The issue was eventually dropped, but it did cause a chain reaction in court that saw her father “temporarily” step down from his role as her long-time conservator.

Both issues, sources at Us Weekly claim, will be top priority for Spears’s legal team in the coming months. For now, she is clearly looking forward to spending Christmas Eve with her two sons before they head off to Federline’s for Christmas. [ET]

