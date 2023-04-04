North Carolina Democrat Plans to Switch Parties, Allowing Republicans to Ban Abortion

North Carolina State Rep. Tricia Cotham (D), an EMILY’s List-endorsed lawmaker from a heavily blue district in the Charlotte area, is reportedly planning to switch her party affiliation to Republican, thereby handing the state’s Grand Old Party a veto-proof majority capable of banning abortion, among other horrific priorities. And banning abortion is very much on the agenda in the purple state.

On Wednesday, state House Majority Deputy Whip Keith Kidwell (R) introduced a total abortion ban with only a minor exception. Kidwell’s bill, which he called “Human Life Protection Act of 2023,” seeks to make performing an abortion a felony and add civil penalties, including a $100,000 fine and loss of one’s professional license .

Cotham becoming a Republican gives state Republicans the ability to override any veto from Gov. Roy Cooper (D). The news of Cotham’s impending switch was first reported by Axios and is expected to be announced on Wednesday.

The South is quickly becoming an abortion desert, as state after state decimates access to the procedure. The map is looking extremely bleak: Abortion is either outright banned or severely curtailed, often at just six weeks gestation (before many people even realize they’re pregnant), in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Kentucky. The only relatively bright spots are South Carolina, Florida, North Carolina and Puerto Rico, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t remind you that Florida is doing its absolute best to pass a six-week abortion ban, as well.

If Florida and North Carolina are no longer able to provide abortion care—something that Cotham’s party defection makes all the more likely—the closest clinics for people residing in southern states are in Virginia, New Mexico, Ohio, Kansas, and Illinois—though Republicans are now starting to come after interstate abortion travel as well, so having a health care oasis nearby by may soon become irrelevant for much of the population, anyway.