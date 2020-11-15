Noooo Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Not Agaaaaain

Photo : Angela Weiss/AFP ( Getty Images )

Remember went J.K. Rowling went fully mask off about her transphobia in June, publishing an essay on her personal website about how she thinks trans women pose a threat to cis women’s personal safety? And how she, the second-highest paid author in the world worth at least $670 million, feels “police[d]” by trans randos on Twitter who don’t like her tweets (and all while failing to mention the concurrent worldwide uprising against the actual police that was just getting started at the time, to boot)? I know! Truly bananas! If I were a multimillionaire who hated trans women, I would simply go be rich and transmisogynistic in my Scrooge McDuck-style money vault in peace. The derangement! Unhinged!

Well, at least one person thought the Harry Potter lady’s essay was good: novelist and writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, the author of Half of a Yellow Sun, Americanah, and, probably most notably slash perhaps most ironically now, We Should All Be Feminists. In a new interview with The Guardian, Adichie refers to Rowling’s screed as “a perfectly reasonable piece,” calling its author “a woman who is progressive, who clearly stands for and believes in diversity.”

Remember when Rowling made up an entire world of magic and wizards and made the wizard banks run by goblin Jews? Diversity! Anyway, Adichie’s comments are disappointing, obviously, but they’re not exactly surprising. Three years ago, the author faced deserved criticism for saying that she finds the idea that trans women are women “difficult” to accept, countering that “trans women are trans women” and that “gender is not biology.” Hemming and hawing over this for years on end is so mind-numbingly dull. Just call me a dude and let us both get on with our days!

Mariah Carey finally released the “long lost” video for “Underneath the Stars,” a much-beloved ballad off of her Grammy-nominated (though somehow not Grammy-winning) 1995 album, Daydream.

“The long lost video for Underneath The Stars is finally here!” she wrote on Instagram announcing the release of the video, the existence of which she’s been teasing for nearly a decade, Hollywood Life reports. “It’s one of my favorite songs from the Daydream album and somehow never got released. I’m so happy to have found it.”

British singer Rina Sawayama opened up about racism she’s experienced in the music industry. [ Time Out

opened up about racism she’s experienced in the music industry. [ Taylor Swift finally confirmed that she did, in fact, write the incredibly good Calvin Harris and Rihanna collab, “This Is What You Came For.” [ Hollywood Life

finally confirmed that she did, in fact, write the incredibly good and collab, “This Is What You Came For.” [ 3OH!3 is back?? And they collaborated with 100 Gecs ???! [ Stereogum

is back?? And they collaborated with ???! [ “He was nice to me because he wanted to fuck,” Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Claudia Jordan said of her experience working with president Donald Trump on two seasons of Celebrity Apprentice. “You can still be racist and have sex with a Black woman or want to. I need people to stop with that nonsense.”