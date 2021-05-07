No, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Are Not Having Marital Issues, Why Do You Ask?

Image : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Listen: just because America’s allegedly worst boss Ellen DeGeneres is living at Monica from Friends’ abode does NOT mean that there is anything wrong with her marriage to Portia de Rossi!!!



Unfortunately, I am being serious. There does not appear to be anything outwardly wrong with Ellen and Portia, but Ellen is living at Courteney Cox’s house “temporarily.” I don’t know where Portia is, but I am curious. The reason Mrs. Nice Lady is living with Monica is because, apparently, the pair sold their house in Beverly Hills and are currently between homes and their marriage is fine. It’s FINE. Her’s Ellen:

“I should explain. I’m not having marital troubles. I’m not out of my house because I’m — I’m not living with Courteney Cox because I’m kicked out of my house,” she joked. “We sold our house here in Beverly Hills and I needed a place to stay,” she said. “[Courteney was] kind enough to say, ‘Yes, stay at my house.’”

Lotta “joking” here, I see. Where is Portia? Truthfully, I spend little to no time thinking about these two, but this item pinged the memory of another recent item in my brain, which is that one time Ellen drank three weed drinks and took two melatonin, and then had to drive her wife to the hospital for emergency appendix surgery. It seems like Portia wasn’t thrilled about that. Can’t imagine why.

Reading between the lines of this item, I sense that maybe Portia is over Ellen’s shit and is definitely not at Courteney Cox’s home, but we will surely find out soon enough . [People]

It has been roughly 90 years since I spent any time thinking about Danielle “Prostitution Whore” Staub, formerly of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, and currently of... I’m not sure. Here’s what she’s up to.

I know that the still is not alluring, but I do suggest that you click on it, and then watch the entire Reel, which I was unable to embed for reasons unbeknownst. It’s hypnotizing and difficult to turn away from, and though I am not like, super-interested in whatever Danielle Staub is selling, I do admire her verve.