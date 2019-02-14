Image: Getty

My impression of Katrina Johnson’s impression of Ross Perot was a huge, retroactively embarrassing part of my childhood. Despite those cringey memories, an All That revival is one among the billions of reboots happening right now that I can actually get down with.



Nickelodeon, along with original cast member Kenan Thompson, is bringing back the kids’ sketch comedy show, with Thompson set to serve as executive producer. The new version will feature an all-new cast of kids but will also feature appearances from the original gang:

“We think there’s a great opportunity to find the next pool of stars,” All That co-creator and executive producer Brian Robbins told Variety. “We want to bring the show back in a real fun way. This summer, we are going to bring back a lot of the original cast and the cast through the years, and let them introduce the new cast of ‘All That’ to the world.” He suggested the program would be “a sort of mash-up of some of the old sketches and a lot of new sketches.”

I hope that means we’ll get to regularly see Lori Beth Denberg because I miss her desperately, and the occasional Big Freedia video simply isn’t enough.

The new All That also doesn’t mean Thompson is leaving Saturday Night Live, where he’s been a regular since 2003. But he says he will have a hand in writing the sketches.

This revival is part of a string of nostalgic reboots form Nickelodeon that no one told me about. Why did y’all just let me walk around not knowing there were new episodes of Legends of the Hidden Temple? Rude.

Correction: A previous version of this post wrongly named Amanda Bynes as the spot-on Ross Perot impersonator. My childhood memories are apparently not reliable sources.