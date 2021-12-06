Looks like the people’s prince is loving his new gig at a mental health company so much that he’s telling the people to... quit their jobs if that would make them happy!



According to a new Q&A with Fast Company, the Duke of Sussex is tickled by the notion of the Great Resignation, specifically as it relates to mental health. After conducting his own sort of resignation from the Royal Family and holing up in the very quaint, definitely not fancy Montecito, California, Harry joined eight-year-old San Francisco company BetterUp as chief impact officer in March. In his fancy suit-and-tie role, he focuses on product strategy, philanthropy, and mental health public advocacy.



So, really, Harry is a bona fide wellness influencer. As such, let’s review his thoughts on why quitting might be as good for you as a round of pheasant shooting:

“...the job resignations you mention aren’t all bad. In fact, it is a sign that with self-awareness comes the need for change. Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that didn’t bring them joy, and now they’re putting their mental health and happiness first. This is something to be celebrated.”

Ah, yes. Yet again, a royal specimen has cracked the code to humanity that us common folk have long struggled to detect.

While I initially was like, “What are you on about, your royal highness?” It’s crucial to note that Harry has more experience writing resignation letters than you might think. For one, there’s the aforementioned time he left the Royal Family. A “working royal,” Harry and his wife Meghan Markle ultimately chose to vacate their roles and cut off communication in 2020 due to a “lack of support and lack of understanding” (oh, and racism! Can’t forget the racism). Prior to that, in March 2015, the Palace announced that Prince Harry was leaving the Armed Forces after a ten year military career.

His quitting aside, Harry’s new job feels like a very early, very young retirement gig and we know he didn’t take it because he was short on cash or needed health insurance. He does not know the pain of a regular “job,” the kind that slowly melts our little chicken brains one hour at a time from 40-60 hours a week while we sharpen our pencils and throw away our sticky notes until we die. His intentions are probably good, but I am fairly certain that Harry is not the best spokesperson for the everyman.

I should also mention that I, too, would like a private castle, but unlike you, Harry, I can’t get one if I quit my job. We are not the same.