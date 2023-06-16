Less than 24-hours after TMZ Sports reported that Conor McGregor was accused of “violently” raping a woman in a bathroom after Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the outlet has published footage that allegedly shows the UFC fighter leading the woman by the hand into a bathroom.

In the video—shot inside Miami’s Kaseya Center, where the game took place—McGregor can be seen leaving an area labeled with bathroom signs to speak with the woman. After an apparent exchange of words, McGregor directs her back to the bathroom nearby. Seconds later, the door to the bathroom closes as security prevents others from entering. Then the video ends.

According to Barbara R. Llanes, McGregor’s attorney, the video exonerates him of the rape claim: “After the video was released by TMZ, the claimant’s lawyer now has changed her story,” Llanes said in a statement to the outlet. “Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false. After not responding to the demand for money made by claimant’s counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure. This is no more than a shakedown.”

In letters obtained by TMZ Sports and published on Thursday, the woman’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, said that NBA and Heat security separated her client from her friend and proceeded to force her into a nearby restroom, where McGregor and his security guard were waiting. “Security refused to let [the woman] exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom,” she explained.

The attorney added that McGregor emerged from a handicap stall, “shoved his tongue in the victim’s mouth and aggressively kissed her.” The plaintiff says she was able to temporarily evade McGregor by saying she had to urinate, at which point he allegedly forced her to engage in oral sex with him and then attempted to sodomize her against a wall. Mitchell claims the woman had to elbow McGregor repeatedly to flee the bathroom, but in her haste to get out, she left her purse. In order to retrieve it, she says she was forced to plea with McGregor’s security guards.

In response to the footage, Mitchell claimed that her client—who filed a report of the assault with Miami police and turned over clothing she claims has McGregor’s DNA on it—and McGregor had been at the same club inside of the arena after the game and she’d asked him for a selfie. According to the woman, he’d asked her to join him at the Four Seasons hotel but excused himself to use the restroom first. Shortly after McGregor left, she said, a man she described as having braids and wearing a Denver Nuggets jersey approached her and said, “Conor told me to come get you.”

“My client was under the belief they were leaving and going to the Four Seasons Hotel, as Conor had previously asked her to join him at his hotel room,” Mitchell said in a statement.



“The man with the braids then stopped at the door of the bathroom, when Conor grabbed my client (as seen in the video). My client believed they were leaving, but instead Conor took her into the restroom.”

“My client remembers having no less than six drinks that night and has admitted the parts she recalls,” Mitchell added. “My client did not even recall who led her into the restroom until seeing this video.”

A spokesman for Miami Police Department told the Daily Mail that a probe of the alleged assault remains ongoing: “MPD’s Special Victims Unit is investigating a report that was filed Sunday, June 11, 2023.”

“This is an open investigation so no additional information can be released at this time.”