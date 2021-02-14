New Royal Just Dropped

Screenshot : Misan Harriman/Instagram

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having another baby!



The royal (but not exactly royal anymore I think???? sorry, Jezebel’s resident royals expert, Kelly Faircloth , doesn’t work weekends ) couple announced the impending new addition to their family on Sunday.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a rep for the couple told TMZ. “ The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Meghan and Harry, who moved themselves and toddler Archie to SoCal following their much-publicized break-but-not-break from the British royal family last year, celebrated the announcement by releasing the intimate, black-and-white maternity shoot photo above.

“ I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow,” wrote photographer Misan Harriman, who posted the picture on Instagram, tagging it “ #remoteshoot .” “ Congratulations to t he Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!”

Any guesses for what they’ll name Archie’s little sib? I know they’ll never read this, but IF THEY ARE might I humbly suggest something timeless and gender-neutral like Melissa or Kristy-Ann? Just a thought.