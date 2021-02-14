New Royal Just Dropped

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having another baby!
The royal (but not exactly royal anymore I think???? sorry, Jezebel’s resident royals expert, Kelly Faircloth, doesn’t work weekends) couple announced the impending new addition to their family on Sunday.
“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a rep for the couple told TMZ. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”
Meghan and Harry, who moved themselves and toddler Archie to SoCal following their much-publicized break-but-not-break from the British royal family last year, celebrated the announcement by releasing the intimate, black-and-white maternity shoot photo above.
“I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow,” wrote photographer Misan Harriman, who posted the picture on Instagram, tagging it “#remoteshoot.” “Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!”
Any guesses for what they’ll name Archie’s little sib? I know they’ll never read this, but IF THEY ARE might I humbly suggest something timeless and gender-neutral like Melissa or Kristy-Ann? Just a thought.
DISCUSSION
I do love royal baby news. 2021 is going to put awful 2020 in a sweater box under the bed in the bedroom no one uses, and cover us with its goodness. Hooray for them!