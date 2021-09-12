Remember Cesar Milan? The dog whisperer on The Dog Whisperer? It was the titular role! Anyway, he’s currently embroiled in a really ugly lawsuit involving one of his dogs, TMZ reports.
Teenage Lidia Matiss, who filed the suit, alleges that Milan’s dog bit her four years ago while it was unleashed and roaming the hallways of a Los Angeles office building that her mom worked in. Because of her severe injuries, which she says have left her with physical and emotional pain to this day, Matiss, a “star gymnast” who was being scouted by universities, says she could no longer compete.
One of the other big details of the suit is that it claims Milan’s dog mauled and killed one of Queen Latifah’s dogs and that Milan and his team purportedly covered it up. Not to be inappropriate given the grisly subject matter, but holy shit????
- Ben Affleck isn’t just Jennifer Lopez’s boyfriend. He’s ALSO her bodyguard, swatting away gross fans with no sense of boundaries who try and get too close to her. [TMZ]
- OH MY GOD TOCCARA JONES!!!! Some paparazzi ran into the America’s Next Top Model cycle 3 legend at Fashion Week in New York City where they asked her what she thought of the late Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Natalia Diamante Bryant’s, model spread in Teen Vogue. [TMZ]
- ???? I kind of don’t actually believe that they’re going to make a new gender-flipped Indiana Jones movie starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge instead of a CGI-rejuvenated Harrison Ford or some younger actor lookalike. It just feels like explicitly designed to unearth residual sexist anger at the all-women Ghostbusters reboot! Also.......her? Anyway... [New York Post]
- Nicki Minaj pulled out of performing at the MTV Video Music Awards, which both a) still happen and b) are tonight I think. [Newsweek]
- Apparent fetishwear as everyday clothing accelerationist Kim Kardashian wore a full-face leather gimp mask with zipper eyes at Fashion Week. [Hollywood Life]
- [Pretending I know who Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James are voice] Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James are in a “great place”! [Us Weekly]
- A fan asked Chlöe Bailey why she’s “showing so much skin” in her new video. “Because I can,” the singer replied on Instagram. “It’s my body, and I’m so proud of it, and I hope you’re proud of yours too.” [Page Six]
