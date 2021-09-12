Remember Cesar Milan? The dog whisperer on The Dog Whisperer? It was the titular role! Anyway, he’s currently embroiled in a really ugly lawsuit involving one of his dogs, TMZ reports .

Advertisement

Teenage Lidia Matiss, who filed the suit, alleges that Milan’s dog bit her four years ago while it was unleashed and roaming the hallways of a Los Angeles office building that her mom worked in. Because of her severe injuries, which she says have left her with physical and emotional pain to this day, Matiss, a “ star gymnast” who was being scouted by universities, says she could no longer compete.

One of the other big details of the suit is that it claims Milan’s dog mauled and killed one of Queen Latifah’s dogs and that Milan and his team purportedly covered it up. Not to be inappropriate given the grisly subject matter, but holy shit????

