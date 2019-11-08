Never Go Outside

It’s the least wonderful time of the year.



After an unusually long warm season, it’s just 40 degrees in New York City today, which is a good reminder that the outdoors are actually bad. Never go there.

I, myself, am guilty of living on the edge during the more temperate months of the year and indulging in the occasional breath of fresh air. But lest we forget, inside is the place to be.

Here are just some of the things that can happen to you the second you walk out your front door. In no particular order, you could:

be forced to make small talk with a stranger

contract eye parasites

contract hypothermia

get heat stroke

be killed

run into your ex

run into someone you ghosted

run into someone who ghosted you

get hit

accidentally step in dog poop or some unidentifiable street liquid

get murdered

have to walk behind a very slow walker

be caught in a flash mob

receive a public proposal

Any or all of these equally terrible situations could be your fate if you choose to go outside today. So, lock the door and order some takeout. It’s not worth it!