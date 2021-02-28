Neighbors Get Together for Some Good Gossip

Screenshot : CBS/YouTube ( Fair Use

Much to the Queen’s chagrin I’m sure, the first teasers for Meghan and Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey—who also happens to be the couple’s neighbor in Montecito, California— have landed.

The first of the two trailers opens with Winfrey asking: “Were you silent or were you silenced?” Very dramatic! But of course this is the question for Meghan Markle, who has faced extreme scrutiny and harassment from British tabloids and reportedly felt unable to respond to any of their smears because of royal policy.

Wi nfrey assures us that, whatever Markle’s answer , her speech will not be cons trained during their conversation. “I just want to make it clear to everybody: There is no subject that’s off-limits,” she says.

Is this true? Almost certainly not. But given how little we’ve heard from Meghan and Harry—who were reportedly scolded for something as innocuous as urging Americans to vote in 2020 election, a supposed violation of their separation agreement with the roya l family —almost any amount of information will be revelatory.

From what I can tell, Meghan and Harry will each have separate one-on-one interviews with Winfrey, and then one joint interview :

In a clip from Harry and Meghan’s interview as a couple , Harry alludes to his mother : “You know, for me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must’ve been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago,” he says. “ ... It’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other.”

Other pull-quotes, you ask?

There’s Winfrey saying to Markle: “’ Almost unsurvivable’ sounds like there was a breaking point.”

There’s Winfrey saying to Markle? Harry? Meghan and Harry?: “You’ve said some shocking things here...”

And then there’s Winfrey doing an impressi on of me, watching these promos : “Wait, hold up, wait a minute...”

The full interview airs March 7.