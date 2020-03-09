Harry and Meghan Royally Stunt One Last Time

Image : Getty

Today, Harry and Meghan are making their final official appearance as senior working royals at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. Magnificently, Meghan arrived looking like Dynasty’s Alexis Carrington rolling up to a party to deploy some devastating revelation against someone she absolutely loathes. In this case, the big surprise is that yeah, the monarchy probably did need Harry and Meghan’s star power. But it’s too late, because that green outfit is for one thing, and one thing only: delivering a triumphant goodbye smile over her shoulder as she sashays out the door.



The Commonwealth Service is one of those annual ceremonial events where the entire royal crew makes a highly photographed appearance and sits through a big stately ritual dedicated to the majesty of the Crown and the Nation. (See also: Trooping the Colour.) In what seemed to be a sign of the pair’s imminent change in status, it was announced beforehand that Harry and Meghan would not process into the service with the queen, as senior royals typically do. But—in an apparently last-minute change—neither did Will and Kate.

It’s not clear what the future holds for the couple; they don’t have a lot of obvious models here, and it remains to be seen where they’ll attempt to steer their public image next. (The Windsors have even left the light on for them, just in case they decide they want to come back in a year.) But in the meantime, this was their big farewell, their swan song, and they really went for it. Harry even had a little flash of matching green, in the lining of his jacket.

This has been the culmination in a series of frankly fire farewell ensembles, which also prominently included this pair of looks.

Look: They know how to make an exit.