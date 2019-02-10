Naomie Harris Was Once Groped by a 'Huge Star' at an Audition

Oscar-nominated actor Naomie Harris says that when she was just starting out a very famous male actor groped her at an audition while a director and casting director looked on and did nothing.



In an interview with the Guardian, Harris didn’t name names but says the incident happened when she was in her twenties:

“I was in an audition and he put his hand up my skirt,” Harris said . “What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director, and of course no one said anything at all because he was – he is – such a huge star.”

The depressing thing is that it could be anyone. J ust pick a famous dude’s name at random, and it was probably him. [The Gaurdian]

Kylie Jenner has been in front of cameras for most of her life, which is why I am always a little taken aback by how nervous she often seems in front of cameras. Recently Jenner posted a video featuring a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics offices, which are fine and look very much like a sterile-but-stylish Glossier showroom. But what stood out the most was the fact that Jenner seemed incredibly uncomfortable throughout the video, which she presumably commissioned , approved , and posted , constantly pulling at her sleeves and fidgeting with her hair. The only time she seems to relax is towards the end when she brings out daughter Stormi. Also, she calls her mother Kris Jenner several times and seems to have to remind herself to refer to Kris as “mom ,” a detail that disproportionately tickles me. [E! News]