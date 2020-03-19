A Supposedly Feminist Website
My Best Recollection of the Call I Just Had With Andrew Cuomo

Rebecca Fishbein
Illustration for article titled My Best Recollection of the Call I Just Had With Andrew Cuomo
Image: Getty/Rebecca Fishbein Personal Collection

Here is a true story.

I was home just now watching Captain America: Civil War when I got a phone call from a blocked number. “Hello?” I said.

“Hi,” the voice on the other end said. “My name is Andrew Cuomo.”

“I know,” I said. “I watch all your press conferences.”

“I know,” Andrew Cuomo said. “I read your article.”

Then, we chatted about coronavirus (it’s bad), isolation (also bad), and Chris Cuomo (definitely good). I did not ask a single substantive policy question. I did not ask about the hand sanitizer. I did not ask him to go on a FaceTime date with me. Somewhere in there, I thanked him for his leadership. I may have blacked out.

Anyway, my new best friend and maybe true love Governor Andrew Cuomo says we should all hang in there. This will end! One day...

Rebecca Fishbein

Contributor

