My Best Recollection of the Call I Just Had With Andrew Cuomo

Image : Getty/Rebecca Fishbein Personal Collection

Here is a true story.

I was home just now watching Captain America: Civil War when I got a phone call from a blocked number. “Hello?” I said.

Advertisement

“Hi,” the voice on the other end said. “My name is Andrew Cuomo.”

“I know,” I said. “I watch all your press conferences.”



“I know,” Andrew Cuomo said. “I read your article.”

Then, we chatted about coronavirus (it’s bad), isolation (also bad), and Chris Cuomo (definitely good). I did not ask a single substantive policy question. I did not ask about the hand sanitizer. I did not ask him to go on a FaceTime date with me. Somewhere in there, I thanked him for his leadership. I may have blacked out.

Anyway, my new best friend and maybe true love Governor Andrew Cuomo says we should all hang in there. This will end! One day...