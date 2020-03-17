A Supposedly Feminist Website
Subscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Jezebel Investigates

Has Chris Cuomo Always Been Hot?

Shannon Melero
Filed to:chris cuomo
chris cuomoandrew cuomocnnwhat is going on
9
Save
Illustration for article titled Has Chris Cuomo Always Been Hot?
Screenshot: Instagram
Jezebel InvestigatesJezebel Investigates"Democracy dies in darkness"
PrevNextView All

I gave up on CNN anchors a long time ago. They’re always yelling, there are too many of them talking at once, and the 65 different graphics on the screen are overwhelming. So it’s no surprise that I missed out on a true diamond in the rough sitting behind a CNN desk this entire time: Chris Cuomo. But is Chris Cuomo actually hot or do I just think it’s cute that he had an argument with his brother on national television?

Advertisement

Chris Cuomo, at 49, has the basic building blocks of a good-looking older person—good teeth, nice eyes, the beginning stages of graying hair, and he can pull off a suit. His voice has that low timbre of a man who spent his 20s on a diet of cheap whiskey and cigarettes. There’s also that accent that tells everyone he was born in New York, he’s just courteous enough to smooth it out a bit. He’s even got two rescue dogs, which is at least worth 2 million bonus points on the hotness scale. What really sealed the deal on his hotness, for me, is a video of Chris wearing a t-shirt and cargo shorts talking about I’m-not-sure-what, and gesticulating with his beautiful hands and muscular arms.

Chris Cuomo is fucking jacked. Being jacked isn’t a necessity for me when measuring hotness, but it doesn’t hurt. Perhaps I was distracted by his other successful siblings: Maria the film producer, Margaret the radiologist, and Andrew the governor. But I can’t believe I wasted so much of my time thinking that Chris Cuomo was not-hot. Chris is my favorite Cuomo son.

Shannon Melero

Spurned blogger. Out for vengeance.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Big Brother Contestants Have No Idea What the Hell Is Going on Out Here

How Berkeley High's Whisper Network Sparked a Movement

A List of Ways to Help People (From a Distance) During Coronavirus

RuPaul's Drag Race Has Found Both a Villain and an Underdog