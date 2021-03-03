More Fans Accuse James Charles of Soliciting Nude Pics From Teens

Image : Brad Barket/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger ( Getty Images )

Where’s that YouTube apology video, James Charles? More fans are forward to accuse the social media celebrity of inappropriate behavior.

Last Friday, a 16-year-old TikToker posted (now-deleted) videos accusing makeup guru Charles of grooming and soliciting nude photographs from him, despite knowing he was underage. Within hours, Charles posted a long statement on Twitter, arguing that the teen told him he was 18, and later, when the teen revealed he was actually 16, Charles shut down the interaction.

“I’m not victim blaming him or victimizing myself either, simply sharing what happened, and what happened was not okay,” the YouTuber wrote. “After false allegations like this in the past, I would never knowingly engage with anyone underage and put my life on the line for a few snapchats. Because of situations like this, instead of taking someone’s word for it, I now will ask to see the ID or passport of every guy I have a conversation with.”

The teen tweeted a response, saying that Charles had never asked for his age, continuing, “a fter I told you I was 16 you proceeded to ask me for nudes and said it didn’t matter. You called me hot and said ‘I wish the timeline could speed up so you can be 18.’”

Now, according to Paper Magazine, two more fans have come forward with stories of Charles’ alleged misconduct. First: a Twitter user, who has since deleted his Tweets, shared that Charles continued to flirt with him even after he revealed he was 17 years old. “In the video I introduced myself and said I was 17, in the photo he sent he continued to flirt and said he thought I was a catfish, and that I was cute ,” he wrote. “It never got sexual but it was still weird how he continued to talk to me and flirt after I told him I was 17 .”

Another TikToker, who did not volunteer his age, published eight TikToks about his interactions with Charles, saying that the beautuber solicited nudes from him. He says he reached out to Charles following the Tati Westbrook drama of 2019—the same YouTuber who accused Charles of seducing straight men and harassing them —and that they spoke for three days before Charles asked for a dick pick. “I noticed that when I didn’t want to do what he said, he started to give me attitude,” @lifeoffuzzy said. “It was 4 am, my parents were going to wake up, I needed to go to sleep, and he didn’t care. He swept it under the rug. He said, ‘Go to the bathroom, do this, do that...’ Do you not have respect? Now I’m sitting there, vulnerable and anxious, like, ‘I fucked up my chance with this person,’ and I felt like crap. ”

Both people allege that Charles took his conversations to SnapChat, asked the boys to introduce themselves on camera, and quickly turned flirtatious. Both accusers provided screenshots of their conversations.

James Charles has yet to respond to the new allegations, and Jezebel will continue to follow this story as it develops.