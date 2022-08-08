We haven’t heard from the former Mr. Britney Spears, Kevin Federline, in a minute, but silence doesn’t last and sometimes you don’t realize how blessed it was until it’s over. In an interview with the Daily Mail that is set to be “aired on ITV news this week,” Federline said that his sons with Spears, 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jayden, have not seen their mother for a few months. He credits Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, the man responsible for his daughter’s conservatorship, with saving the pop star’s life and said that Spears’ social media posts, which frequently feature her in various states of undress, are “tough” on her sons.

So yeah, KFed’s back, baby.

Federline said his sons have chosen to separate themselves from their mother and that missing her June wedding to Sam Asghari was also their decision. Federline said that watching his son watch Spears go through...all of what she’s been going through h as been “hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else.” This tracks for someone whose best known contribution to society was sitting on his ass and being Britney Spears’ husband.

Regarding Spears’ father, Federline said, “I saw this man that really cared, and really cares about his family and wanting everything to be OK. When Jamie took over, things got into order. He saved her life.” He said he would “absolutely” allow his sons to continue to have a relationship with their grandfather. Regarding their mother’s Instagram posts, Federline recalled telling his sons, “Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.”

Regarding Spears’ mental health, Federline said that he told his boys, “Your mom needed help.” One wonders how revealing all this in an extremely public forum could be viewed as helping and not hurting Spears, but the Mail carefully points out, “Kevin clearly has no wish to embarrass his former wife but acknowledges he became increasingly uncomfortable with what his then younger teenage sons confided they were witnessing during their visits in recent years, although he declines to go into detail.” Clearly!

Spears, unsurprisingly, responded to this “hurtful” interview in a series of Instagram posts. On Saturday, she wrote in her Stories (via Page Six): “It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone .. It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram...it was LONG before Instagram … I gave them everything. I’ll say it … My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad.’ I’m sharing this because I can. Have a good day folks!!!”

And also:

Spears’ husband Asghari then posted a statement on his Stories (again via Page Six) that explicitly refuted Federline’s claims (the messaging differed from Spears’ response, which seemed to confirm some version of what Federline said). Asghari wrote:

There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly. The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the “tough” part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model. Kevin’s gravy train will end soon which probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements. I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside him choosing to vilify my wife.

Seems like this created another situation that might be, how do you say, tough for two teenagers to withstand. Great work, Federline.