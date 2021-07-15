Millie Bobby Brown Is 'Taking Action' Against TikToker Who Claims He 'Groomed' Her

Hunter “Echo” Ecimovic, a Los Angeles-based YouTuber and TikTok personality, is a real piece of shit, as evidenced by recent comments he made about his relationship with actor and teenager Mille Bobbie Brown on social media.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Ecimovic did an Instagram livestream on Tuesday to address questions and accusations about his rumored relationship with Brown, who is currently dating Jon Bongiovi, the teen son of Jon Bon Jovi . During the livestream, Ecimovic answered questions about his rumored relationship with Brown, after photos of the two together started to circulate online around. In the livestream, Ecimovic is shirtless and callous, laughing with a friend as he answers questions about his alleged relationship, saying that he “groomed” Brown. (Brown is 17 years old, while Ecimovic is 21 years old.)

“Everything I did was completely legal,” he said on the livestream. “It was approved by everyone that I was with.”



The details of the “everything” are egregious. From Complex:

At one point during the broadcast, a user wrote, “That child knew how to suck dick,” prompting Hunter to respond, “She did.” He also claimed that Brown had “manipulated” him and that everything he did was “completely legal,” and “approved by everyone [he] was with.” Hunter is reportedly based in California, where the age of consent is 18. Another user commented, “Imagine being a grown adult and dating a kid. A groomer,” to which Hunter reportedly replied, “Yeah, no I groomed her.”

As the accusations and the outcry from the public ramped up during the livestream, Ecimovic doubled down, becoming defensive. “You guys do not know the story of anything,” he said. “And I will never apologize. I hope you know that... You guys do not know a single thing at all.”

Funnily enough, it seems that Ecimovic is apologizing now. In a TikTok posted Wednesday, Ecimovic said that the livestream “never should’ve happened in the first place” and that it was a “stupid idea.” In his words, the livestream went on for two or three hours, and as he got increasingly drunk, the comments from viewers who were calling him out for his offensive language and disgusting behavior, became “irritating.” Wearing a grey hoodie and looking as if someone forced him to sit down and say he’s sorry, Ecimovic said, “I should have ended it the moment it started getting bad, but I chose not to. I said what I said, and I can’t take that back.”

Lovely for him to realize that his behavior is reprehensible and that it needs to be addressed, but unfortunately for him, Brown is (very rightly) not interested in dealing with this quietly. A statement sent to TMZ from Brown and her people reads: “Mr. Ecimovic’s remarks on social media are not only dishonest, but also are irresponsible, offensive and hateful. Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or on social media, we are taking action to ensure that he stops this behavior once and for all.”